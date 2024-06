Testimony to begin in Samantha Woll murder trial, Detroit toddler killed by car and more stories Testimony is set to begin on Wednesday in the murder trial of Samantha Woll, the Detroit synagogue president who was found dead outside her Lafayette Park home in October 2023; a 1-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a car on Snowden Street near Puritan Avenue in Detroit and more on the latest stories.