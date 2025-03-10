Michigan officials shut down Hamtramck driving school for violating state law

M-14/I-96 project begins; body found in burned car; and more top stories

The Michigan Secretary of State has shut down a driver education school, after the provider was found to be in violation of state law.

The notice from State of Michigan, issued Friday, was directed to Al Baraka Driving School, 11405 Conant St., Hamtramck.

Driver education schools in Michigan can be certified by the state for adult, teen and/or truck driving, according to the secretary's office. All of them must meet the requirements of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act calling for providers and instructors to be certified; and that certain record-keeping and program requirements be followed.

"Driver education providers and instructors may receive a written warning, be placed on probation, be fined, or have their certificate suspended if the actions cannot be resolved," the state says.

In the Hamtramck case, "the provider failed to maintain records at this location and was not able to provide records upon reasonable request," the press release said.

An investigation by MDOS staff also found the place of business closed, with boards on the windows and doors.

Anyone who is directly affected by the summary suspension can contact the MDOS' Driver Education Unit at DriverEd@Michigan.gov or 517-241-6850 for additional information.