Michigan officials react to Paul Whelan's release from Russian prison

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan officials are reacting to the news that the Biden administration secured the release of Marine veteran Paul Whelan along with two other U.S. citizens from Russia as part of a prisoner swap.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Russian-American radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva were also included in the 24-person prisoner swap after a lengthy negotiation that involved more than six countries.

All three of them are expected to arrive on American soil tonight.

Whelan was arrested in December 2018 while he was in Russia for a friend's wedding.

He was arrested on espionage charges in 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020. Throughout his imprisonment, Whelan and his family vehemently denied these allegations.

"Paul was held hostage for 2,043 days. His case was that of an American in peril, held by the Russian Federation as part of their blighted initiative to use humans as pawns to extract concessions," the Whelan family wrote in a statement Thursday. "Paul Whelan is free."

Some Michigan officials have released statements in reaction to his release.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Paul Whelan and his family "can breathe a long sigh of relief after a years-long nightmare"

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement regarding the release of Whelan.

"Today, a Michigan family can breathe a long sigh of relief after a years-long nightmare," said Whitmer. "Paul Whelan, a proud United States Marine and Michigander is finally coming back home along with Evan Gershkovich, a journalist, and several other Americans. When Paul was unjustly arrested in 2019, he was on his way to Michigan, and I am grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for successfully negotiating his peaceful release. It's been five long years, and I know Paul's family and every Michigander is excited to welcome him with open arms and lots of love."

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist's thoughts are with Paul and Evan's families, who have "waited so long to welcome them back"

In addition to Whitmer's statement, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also released one.

"The whole state of Michigan is thankful and relieved that Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, and other Americans are coming home," said Gilchrist. "Thanks to tireless diplomacy by the Biden-Harris administration, they have been freed from cruel and unwarranted detention in Russia. Today is a testament to our power to get things done and leave no American behind. My thoughts are with Paul and Evan's families and friends who have waited so long to welcome them back."

Sen. Gary Peters says release is end of an "unimaginable nightmare for Paul and his loved ones"

Sen. Gary Peters has pushed for Whelan's release since he was detained, leading several efforts to obtain his release, and worked with his family and the State Department to get him back home.

"Today is a joyous and long overdue day for Paul, his family, and all who have been working tirelessly to get him back home to Michigan. For the past several years, I have worked with Administration officials, my colleagues, and Paul's family to press for his release, and I'm beyond relieved that today marks the end of this unimaginable nightmare for Paul and his loved ones. Michigan welcomes him home with open arms." "I'm also relieved that American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was wrongly imprisoned by Russian authorities for simply doing his job, will too be coming home to him family and friends."

Rep. Debbie Dingell "thankful and relieved" about Paul Whelan's release "after years of wrongful imprisonment"

Rep. Debbie Dingell also released a statement after the announcement of Whelan's release from Russian custody.

"I'm incredibly thankful and relieved to learn that after years of wrongful imprisonment, both Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich are in American custody and on their way home. Their detainment has been an affront to due process, international law, and human rights, and we have never given up hope or stopped working for one moment to ensure their release. Paul is a Michigander who lived in Novi before his imprisonment, and his parents still live in my district. I have become friends with them and Paul's siblings as I have worked with them and I have seen how difficult this has been, and know how tireless they have been in their efforts to bring him home. I'm thankful to the Biden Administration and everyone who has remained committed to securing their freedom, and hope they are reunited with their families as soon as possible. Now we must give those who have been released and their families the time and space they need to recover and heal from their experiences."

Rep. Dan Kildee grateful Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich are on the way home to their families

Rep. Dan Kildee released a statement following the news of the prisoner swap. Kildee has worked on several cases of Americans being held as political prisoners, and in 2016, he helped secure the release of four Americans being detained in Iran, according to his statement.

Kildee also sponsored legislation that called for the release of Whelan.

"Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich are on their way home. I am grateful for President Biden and Vice President Harris for securing their release and their unwavering commitment to bringing home Americans imprisoned abroad. "Russia wrongfully detained Paul and Evan as political prisoners after sham trials with no evidence of wrongdoing. Both Paul and Evan, as well as their families, suffered greatly through this terrible ordeal. But even on the darkest days, they never gave up hope—and neither did the American people. Now, we are grateful Paul and Evan are on their way home to be reunited with their loved ones."

"Paul, your Novi and Oakland County family can't wait to welcome you home," Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter says

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter also released a statement on the freeing of Whelan.

"Five years of anguish for Paul Whelan, his family and friends thankfully ends today. His release by the Russian government is long overdue and I'm so grateful for the efforts of President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens and his loved ones who never stopped fighting to bring Paul home. Paul, your Novi and Oakland County family can't wait to welcome you home."