Michigan mother sentenced after 2-year-old son dies in accidental shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman is sentenced to five years in federal prison for illegal possession of a gun in the accidental shooting of her 2-year-old son in Lansing.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Emma Huver, 26, of Lansing, pleaded guilty to possessing a purple 9mm semiautomatic pistol in her car when the toddler was shot and later died.

"Today's sentencing brings us closer to securing a measure of justice for this senseless loss of life," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement. "The tragic death of this two-year-old boy, due to the accidental discharge of a gun that wasn't properly stored, could have been prevented. We must keep guns out of the hands of those who cannot legally possess them and do everything we can in our fight against the gun violence epidemic that is now the number one cause of death for our youngest, ages 0-19."

Huver was previously convicted on a felony drug charge in 2020.

Two other people, Avis Coward, 44, and Gina Schieberl, 27, were also charged in connection with the accidental shooting. Coward pleaded guilty to possessing the gun and another firearm, while Schieberl pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. Both are scheduled for sentencing in October.

Federal officials said on Oct. 24, 2023, Coward got out of the car at a Lansing gas station, leaving the child and his mother in the car. According to surveillance video, a bullet hole appeared in the window a minute later, and Huver got out of the car holding her child. When she exited the car, a gun fell out of it.

Huver handed the child to Coward, who then gave the boy to someone else to be taken inside the gas station. Coward then picked up the gun and broke out the front passenger window that had the bullet hole before driving away. The child died from his injuries.

Investigators found the vehicle that was burned and abandoned in a field in Lansing.