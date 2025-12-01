Michigan mother charged with murder, child abuse in 2-year-old daughter's death

A 27-year-old Michigan woman has been charged with murder and child abuse in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, authorities said.

On Sept. 3, 2025, first responders were called to a home on South Allan Street in Cedar Springs for a 2-year-old child not breathing, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said. When authorities arrived at the home, they found 2-year-old Ryleigh Whitehead dead.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit and Michigan Child Protective Services began an investigation, which ultimately developed into a child abuse investigation.

Following months of an investigation, the toddler's mother, Irene Whitehead, was arrested on Nov. 25.

Whitehead was arraigned Monday on felony murder and first-degree child abuse. Her initial bond of $5 million was revoked, and she remains lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit at 616-632-6125 or submit a tip online.