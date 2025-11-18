Here's a look at Michigan's most dangerous intersections, data shows
A heavily-traveled area in Warren, where 11 Mile Road/I-696 and Van Dyke Avenue intersect, has once again topped a legal firm's list of Michigan's most dangerous intersections.
Michigan Auto Law compiles this list each year based on the total number of car crashes that happened at or near an intersection, roundabout or highway ramp. The company compiles this report based on data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit, which in turn collects reports from local police and law enforcement departments.
Most of the intersections and roundabouts that made the 2024 list, which was issued Friday, are in Southeast Michigan.
The Warren intersection topped the chart last year and several other years of this report, given that it is a busy suburban freeway with multiple traffic signals and merging traffic in a busy suburban area.
"An intersection will always be more dangerous and pose a greater risk for drivers than a road without intersecting traffic. To give you some idea of just how dangerous, every year approximately one-third (30%) of all fatal motor vehicle accidents in Michigan occur at intersections," the company said.
"At the very least, we hope this list will alert drivers to the fact that they should be extra-cautious when traveling through these areas."
The law firm's top 20 list for 2024, sorted by the number of total crashes:
- Intersection of 11 Mile Road/I-696 and Van Dyke Avenue, Warren: 185 crashes with 26 injuries.
- Roundabout at 18 ½ Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights: 162 crashes with 12 injuries.
- Roundabout at Martin Parkway and North Pontiac Trail, Commerce Township: 151 crashes with 9 injuries.
- Intersection of Schoolcraft Road and Telegraph Road, Redford Township: 137 crashes with 26 injuries.
- Intersection of North Hamilton Street and Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti; 132 crashes with 7 injuries.
- Roundabout of Orchard Lake Road and 14 Mile Road, Farmington Hills: 109 crashes with 5 injuries.
- Intersection of Telegraph Road and 12 Mile Road, Southfield: 106 crashes with 23 injuries.
- Intersection of 10 Mile Road and I-94, St. Clair Shores: 96 crashes with 1 fatality and 21 injuries.
- Intersection of Middlebelt Road and Schoolcraft Road, Livonia: 95 crashes with 14 injuries.
- Intersection of 11 Mile Road / I-696 and Hoover Road, Warren: 86 crashes with 1 fatality and 18 injuries.
- Roundabout of State Road and West Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor: 85 crashes with 5 injuries.
- Intersection of Dixie Highway and I-75, Springfield Township: 80 crashes with 19 injuries.
- Roundabout of Lee Road and Whitmore Lake Road, Green Oak Township: 80 crashes with 3 injuries.
- Intersection of Joy Road and M-39, Detroit: 78 crashes with 27 injuries.
- Intersection of Southfield Road and West 11 Mile Road, Lathrup Village: 76 crashes with 38 injuries.
- Intersection of Hall Road / M-59 and Hayes Road, Macomb Township: 76 crashes with 14 injuries.
- Intersection of Hall Road and Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights: 76 crashes with 11 injuries.
- Intersection of 12 Mile Road at I-94, St. Clair Shores: 75 crashes with 1 fatality and 11 injuries.
- Intersection of U.S. 131 and Wealthy Street, Grand Rapids: 73 crashes with 12 injuries.
- Intersection of 11 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue East, Roseville: 72 crashes with 18 injuries.