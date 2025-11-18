Here's a look at Michigan's most dangerous intersections, data shows

A heavily-traveled area in Warren, where 11 Mile Road/I-696 and Van Dyke Avenue intersect, has once again topped a legal firm's list of Michigan's most dangerous intersections.

Michigan Auto Law compiles this list each year based on the total number of car crashes that happened at or near an intersection, roundabout or highway ramp. The company compiles this report based on data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit, which in turn collects reports from local police and law enforcement departments.

Most of the intersections and roundabouts that made the 2024 list, which was issued Friday, are in Southeast Michigan.

The Warren intersection topped the chart last year and several other years of this report, given that it is a busy suburban freeway with multiple traffic signals and merging traffic in a busy suburban area.

"An intersection will always be more dangerous and pose a greater risk for drivers than a road without intersecting traffic. To give you some idea of just how dangerous, every year approximately one-third (30%) of all fatal motor vehicle accidents in Michigan occur at intersections," the company said.

"At the very least, we hope this list will alert drivers to the fact that they should be extra-cautious when traveling through these areas."

The law firm's top 20 list for 2024, sorted by the number of total crashes: