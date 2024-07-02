These 20 Michigan intersections are the most dangerous in 2023

Jill Biden to visit Michigan, woman's remains found in Washtenaw County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Auto Law released the state's 20 most dangerous intersections in 2023.

The law firm tracks the number of car crashes at intersections throughout the state. Data shows that 18 of those intersections are in Southeast Michigan, and five of them are roundabouts.

According to the law firm, the most dangerous intersection is 11 Mile Road and Interstate 696 at Van Dyke Avenue at the Warren-Center Line, with 218 crashes and 52 injuries.

This is followed by Martin Parkway at N. Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township and Schoolcraft Road at Telegraph Road in Redford Township.

20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue, Warren-Centerline (218 crashes, 52 injuries)

Martin Parkway at N. Pontiac Trail, Commerce Township (160 crashes, 11 injuries)

Schoolcraft Road at Telegraph Road, Redford Township (154 crashes, 47 injuries)

18 1/2 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights (135 crashes, nine injuries)

Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile Road, Farmington Hills (132 crashes, 12 injuries)

State Road at W. Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor (126 crashes, five injuries)

US-131 at Wealthy Street, Grand Rapids (112, one fatality, 28 injuries)

10 Mile Road at I-94, St. Clair Shores (100 crashes, 33 injuries)

Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road, Southfield (99 crashes, 35 injuries)

Southfield Road at W 11 Mile Road, Lathrup Village (96 crashes, 30 injuries)

11 Mile Road/I-696 at Hoover, Warren (86 crashes, 18 injuries)

Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road, Livonia (80 crashes, 15 injuries)

Burton Street SW at US-131, Grand Rapids (77 crashes, 21 injuries)

Joy Road at M-39, Detroit (72 crashes, 20 injuries)