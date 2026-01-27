Michigan and Michigan State release 2026 football schedules with new coaches leading teams

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans released their 2026 football scheduleon Tuesday as both teams prepare for a season with new head coaches.

The teams will face off for their rivalry game on Nov. 7 at Michigan's Big House. The Paul Bunyan Trophy has been with Michigan for the last four years.

University of Michigan

Michigan will have eight home games this upcoming season. The Wolverines will start their season with three non-conference home games in early September — Western Michigan, Oklahoma and UTEP. The Big Ten schedule will then begin on Sept. 26, with the first matchup against Iowa.

Michigan will also have its biggest rivalry game against Ohio State on Nov. 28 in Columbus. The Wolverines have won four straight games against the Buckeyes between 2021 and 2024, but that winning streak ended in 2025 with a 27-9 loss to Ohio State.

It will be head coach Kyle Whittingham's first season with Michigan after spending more than 20 years with Utah. Whittingham replaces former head coach Sherrone Moore, who was fired in December after two seasons.

Michigan ended its 2025 season with a 9-4 record. The Wolverines lost to Texas in the Cheez-It Bowl, 45-17.

Here's the full schedule:

Sept. 5: Western Michigan

Sept. 12: Oklahoma

Sept. 19: UTEP

Sept. 26: Iowa

Oct. 3: at Minnesota

Oct. 10: Open

Oct. 17: Penn State

Oct. 24: Indiana

Oct. 31: at Rutgers

Nov. 7: Michigan State

Nov. 14: at Oregon

Nov. 21: UCLA

Nov. 28: at Ohio State

Michigan State University

With new head coach Pat Fitzgerald leading MSU, the Spartans are gearing up for matchups that include Toledo, Eastern Michigan and rival Notre Dame. MSU will kick off conference games on Sept. 26, with a home game against Nebraska.

MSU ends its 2026 season with an away game at Rutgers.

The team ended its 2025 season with a 4-8 record and did not make it to a bowl game. The university fired former coach Jonathan Smith in November 2025 after less than two years. Fitzgerald, a former Northwestern coach, was hired days later.

Here's the full schedule: