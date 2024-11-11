Michigan Medicine, health care union reach memorandum of understanding, avoid strike

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals union and University of Michigan Health have reached a memorandum of understanding, avoiding a planned strike.

The union and Michigan Medicine released a joint statement Monday to announce the memorandum.

The memorandum, according to the statement, cancels Tuesday's planned strike and creates a framework for the two parties to reach a tentative agreement over the next two weeks.

"This critical step reflects both UMMAP and U-M Health's dedication to caring for our patients and serving our community. We will continue our collaborative efforts to reach a tentative agreement that reflects how highly we value the incredible care provided by our team members represented by UMMAP," Jovita Thomas-Williams, chief human resources officer for Michigan Medicine, said in the statement.

Union President Penni Toney says her group is hoping for a fair and equitable agreement.

"Our members are the embodiment of the Michigan Difference and we remain committed to our patients and community by continuing to provide outstanding patient care that our patients deserve," she said in the statement.

Last month, the union voted to authorize a strike after a year of negotiations for a bargaining agreement. The union says 97% of its members voted in favor of the authorization and claimed that Michigan Medicine delayed responding to a counteroffer submitted in July.

The union represents 4,500 health care workers who work for University of Michigan health.