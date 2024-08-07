Michigan Matters: The latest on the presidential race and local politics

(CBS DETROIT) - Politics and the state of the evolving presidential contest take center stage as the roundtable of Susy Avery, former chair of the Michigan GOP, Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett and Ed Sarpolus, executive director of Target Insyght, discuss on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain.

Michigan's primary was held Tuesday, with numerous contests being voted on, including the open U.S. Senate seat, several Michigan U.S. House seats and much more.

The roundtable also talks about Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris' tidings and her scheduled appearance this Wednesday in Detroit.

Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz then appears to talk about the upcoming school year and changes ahead at the university.

She offers advice to students seeking financial aid for their schooling. Dr. Pescovitz also talks about enthusiasm among OU's student body with politics as more young people are registering to vote and following what is taking place in Michigan and the nation.

And she talks about OU athletics, as the university recently won the coveted McCafferty Trophy again.

