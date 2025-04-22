Michigan Matters: Tackling distracted driving issues

With April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Tricia Morrow, GM Engineering Group Manager, Crash Avoidance and Technology Strategy, and Dan Glaser, GM Driver Distraction Engineer, appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters to discuss the latest in technology and safety features that can help ease the problem.

Distracted driving killed at least 3,000 people and caused more than 400,000 injuries in the U.S. in 2024, according to NHTSA, as the problem is worse in summer months when more people are on the road.

Morrow and Glaser talk about things that can distract drivers, such as using handheld phones while driving, fumbling with GPS and other things.

Glaser highlighted growing technologies General Motors is employing tied to audio commands as one thing that can help the cause.

Morrow also talked about how GM is working with organizations to help spread the word about keeping hands on the wheel and focusing on driving.

Then, Michael Pugh, CEO of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), a national organization that has invested billions in Detroit and other cities across America, appears to discuss their imprint.

Pugh, born and raised in Detroit by a single mom, is an alum of Eastern Michigan University and also talked about his journey.

LISC Detroit has helped invest hundreds of millions in Metro Detroit, which Pugh discussed.

