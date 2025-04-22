Watch CBS News

Michigan Matters: Tackling distracted driving issues

Distracted driving killed at least 3,000 people and caused more than 400,000 injuries in the U.S. in 2024, according to NHTSA, as the problem is worse in summer months when more people are on the road.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.