Michigan Matters - Gov. Whitmer Weighs in on guns, abortion and right-to-work

(CBS DETROIT) - After a whirlwind 100 days in her second term in office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took time to appear on Michigan Matters to talk about a host of issues and topics impacting Michiganders.

Whitmer talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about stemming the tide of gun violence after she signed into law Thursday, a measure which expands background checks for firearm purchases and includes safe storage requirements.

Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Whitmer also discussed her successful repeal of a 1931 abortion ban in Michigan which had made it a felony to assist in an abortion. With other states currently battling over the legality of the abortion pill, the Department of Justice announced late Thursday it would take the matter of the abortion pill to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Whitmer also talked about undoing right-to-work, which was enacted into Michigan's law in 2012 under previous Gov. Rick Snyder. She explained why she thought it important to undue right-to-work and how it would help workers and the state.

On other issues, Whitmer was asked about rumors her sister, Liz Whitmer Gereghty, who lives in Westchester County, New York, and is reported to be considering a running for Congress there against Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican.

Whitmer would not confirm or deny those rumors, but said her sister, who she described as her best friend, has a great resume which includes time as a student at Michigan State University as the governor also did.

Then the roundtable of Rocky Raczkowski, chair of the Oakland County Republican Party, pollster Ed Sarpolus of Target Insyght, and Coleman Young II, Detroit City Councilman, appear with Cain to discuss regional issues.

They talked about the Governor's undoing of right-to-work, which Raczkowski had strong thoughts about.

They also talked about the open U.S. Senate seat on news that Debbie Stabenow is not seeking re-election in 2024 as the candidates are lining up. Elissa Slotkin, the Democratic Congresswoman, has said she is running for it, and other names were also talked about it as well.

And as news came out this week that the Democratic National Committee has decided to hold its 2024 Presidential Convention in Chicago, the roundtable talked about Detroit and its prospects for hosting a future political convention down the road.

Watch Michigan Matters at 8 a.m. Sunday on CBS Detroit.