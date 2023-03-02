Michigan Matters: Focus on jobs and tree trimming in Motor City

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Our region continues to be plagued by a talent shortage and skills gap, particularly in the skilled trades, which is why CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" takes a look this Sunday at a unique program to help train more tree trimmers.

With most power outages caused by trees hitting power lines, DTE Energy president and CEO Jerry Norcia is working with the city of Detroit, Focus: HOPE, and IBEW Local 17 as they run the unique Tree Trimming Academy to train Detroiters for these much-in-demand jobs.

Norcia appears in this special repeat episode with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and discusses the shortage of tree trimmers in our region and nation.

The Academy is in Detroit and offers a six-week program that has trained hundreds of people.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Jerry Norcia, President/CEO of DTE Energy

Also appearing in the show is Nicole Sherard-Freeman, from the city of Detroit, Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: HOPE and Jamie Shaw, business manager of IBEW Local 17. IBEW has a long history of training tree trimmers for over 100 years and is doing so at the academy.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Jerry Norcia, President/CEO of DTE Energy; Nicole Sherard-Freeman Group Exec. of Jobs, Economy, Detroit at Work; Portia Roberson, CEO, Focus: HOPE; and James Shaw Business Mgr., IBEW Local 17

Sherard-Freeman, Roberson & Shaw also talk about the overall jobs picture, how they are helping to connect people and companies, and the road ahead in the skilled trades.

