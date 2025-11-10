Michigan Matters: Dissecting Detroit's new leadership post election

Following last week's election, the Michigan Matters roundtable of Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and Republican strategist Susy Avery discusses the impact on the region as Detroit gets a new mayor and two members of the city council.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield was overwhelmingly elected as mayor over Solomon Kinloch Jr. with almost 80% of the vote. She is the first woman to win the job and will take over in January when Mike Duggan runs for governor as an independent in 2026.

Susy Avery, Mark Hackel and Coleman Young II Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Hackel talked about her impact and role as a regional leader, and Avery mentioned the historical significance of her winning.

Then the conversation turns to opportunities for startups in Metro Detroit through venture capital as Adrian Fortino, general partner of Mercury Fund, Patti Glaza, executive vice president and managing director of Invest Detroit, and Chris Rizik, founder and managing partner of Renaissance Venture Capital, appear.

Adrian Fortino, Patti Glaza and Chris Rizik Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The trio talks about the region's strengths as the VC market in Michigan has grown in recent years.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit and 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters).