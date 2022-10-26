Michigan Matters: civility & politics 2022?

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In this current environment, is it possible to have civility in politics anymore?

That question was put under the microscope on "Michigan Matters" as leaders discussed it and the final days of Election 2022 as it plays out across the region.

Margaret Trimer, VP of Strategic Partnerships for Delta Dental of Michigan; David Dulio, Director of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement; and Susy Avery, former Michigan Republican Party Chair; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain.

Margaret Trimer, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships of Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, David Dulio, director of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, and Susy Avery, former Michigan Republican Chair and now strategist, appear with senior producer and host Carol Cain to discuss the current climate.

Dulio talked about civility across our region as campaigns kick in the frenetic final days. He mentioned Civility Day, held at Oakland University on Tuesday by the Great Lakes Civility Project which was launched by Nolan Finley and Stephen Henderson.



Trimer, who also was part of Civility Day, talked on the show how important this discussion was. And she added it sometimes impacted the work place when water cooler conversations turn to elections and politics.

Marvin Beatty, Vice-President of Community Relations at Hollywood Casino; Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises; and Susy Avery, former Michigan Republican Party Chair; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain

Then the roundtable of Marvin Beatty, vice president of community relations at Hollywood Casino, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Susy Avery share thoughts on closing days of Election 2022.

Beatty lamented the fact that an African American Democratic candidate is not on November's ballot in the redrawn 13th Congressional District race for the first time in nearly 50 years (Shri Thanedar won over eight African American Democratic candidates in the crowded primary. Thanedar is facing Martell Bivings, an African American Republican on Nov. 8).



Ilitch talked about what is resonating with voters as Proposal 3 and abortion choice and also the economy appear to be taking center stage in some races.

Avery discussed the ground game which is paramount as candidates meet and greet with voters.

And they discussed the gubernatorial contest between incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon as polls show that race tightening, as well as the impact of Detroit voters.

