Michigan Matters: Celebrating Canada, the Great Lakes State

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Canada is vital to Michigan and vice versa as former Canadian Consul General of Detroit Joseph Comartin talks about on "Michigan Matters" which airs 8 am this Sunday on CBS Detroit.

Comartin appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain in this special encore episode as he talked about a wide variety of issues including the Gordie Howe Bridge being built, Enbridge's aging Pipeline 5 and future prospects, trade between the two nations, and more.

Comartin also talked how the pandemic has impacted the two nations.

Then former Michigan Gov. James Blanchard, who also served as U.S. Ambassador to Canada, appeared with Cain to discuss the state of relations between the two nations. He shared thoughts on Pipeline 5 and how it might be resolved, and he also talked about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his late father, Pierre Trudeau, who also served as Prime Minister years ago.

Prof. Peter Trumbore, chair of Oakland University's Political Science Department, appeared to talk about Canadian-U.S. Relations and shared thought on the Gordie Howe Bridge. He mentioned the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor and why he thought the Gordie Howe Bridge would ease backups.

There was talk of automotive industry and competition between Canada and Michigan too.

