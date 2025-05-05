Michigan Matters: Catching up with Bob Riney, Kevin Guskiewicz and Eric Poe

Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University are teaming up in Detroit at an innovative medical research center, which Bob Riney, CEO of Henry Ford Health, and Kevin Guskiewicz, MSU President, talked about on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Riney talked about how it fit in with the innovative $3 billion project in the heart of the Motor City, which includes a new hospital, development and much more.

Bob Riney and Kevin Guskiewiz Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Guskiewicz, who has run the East Lansing university for over a year, is also visiting Detroit this week as part of his bus tour to highlight MSU's impact across the Great Lakes State.

Then Eric Poe, CEO of CURE Auto Insurance, discusses how the industry has changed in Michigan and how it impacts consumers. The company entered the Michigan market over three years ago.

Eric Poe Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

CURE has made its mark by offering consumers insurance without incorporating a person's credit score, as most competitors do.

Poe also talks about fraud taking place in the auto insurance arena and its impact and efforts to address it with new legislation in Lansing.

