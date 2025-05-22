Michigan man wins second Fantasy 5 jackpot in 13 months

A Mt. Pleasant man is taking home his second Fantasy 5 jackpot in 13 months after winning a $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play prize.

Kelly Ralston, 61, matched the Fantasy 5 Double Play numbers in the May 10 drawing (02-03-07-22-28). Ralston bought the winning ticket at Oil City EZ Mart, located at 48 South Coleman Road in Mt. Pleasant.

"I've continued to play Fantasy 5 since I won last year, but I never thought I would win big a second time," said Ralston in a news release. "The morning after the drawing, I scanned my Fantasy 5 ticket on the Lottery app and was stunned when $110,000 came up on the screen. I still can't believe I won again!

"I plan to keep playing and hopefully be back claiming a big prize for the third time!"

Ralston plans to save his winnings for retirement and live comfortably.

"The first time I won, I used the money to buy a camper, help my family, and do things around my house, and now I plan to retire and live comfortably," he said.

Ralston won a $115,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize in May 2024 after matching all five numbers in the April 30, 2024, drawing. He purchased that winning ticket at Borders Corner Store, located at 7024 East Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant.

Each Fantasy 5 play is $1, and for an extra $1 per play, players can add EZmatch to a ticket, affording players the chance to win $500 instantly.

Players can also add Double Play to Fantasy 5 tickets for an extra $1 per play, which gives them a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the Double Play drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Drawings are held every night at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.