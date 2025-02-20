Michigan man wins $500K scratch-off ticket jackpot after Lions playoff loss

A Wayne County man was able to ease the disappointment of the Detroit Lions loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC playoffs by winning $500,000 by playing the Michigan Lottery's VIP Cashword instant ticket game.

"I bought this VIP Cashword ticket on the day of the Lions' playoff game," said the player, who wishes to remain anonymous. "Of course, everyone knows how the Lions game went, but scanning the ticket and seeing I won $500,000 took some of the sting away!

"It still doesn't feel real that I won, but I am very excited to be able to help family and then tuck some money away for myself."

The man purchased the ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 22063 Ryan Road in Warren.

Since the game launched in October 2024, players have won more than $13 million playing VIP Cashword. Every $5 ticket offers players the opportunity to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.

The Michigan Lottery says more than $39 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including a pair of $500,000 top prizes and 36 $1,000 prizes.