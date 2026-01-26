Michigan man wins $2 million after "random" scratch-off ticket selection

A Michigan man's random selection when buying a scratch-off lottery ticket led to a $2 million win.

The 53-year-old Wayne County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the top prize playing the Michigan Lottery's Legendary Wild Time instant game.

The man bought the winning ticket at Jefferson Fuels Inc., located at 8005 East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.

"Every once in a while, I'll buy a lottery ticket and the Legendary Wild Time game was just a random pick that day," said the lucky winner in a statement. "I scratched the ticket right after I bought it and didn't believe it was real when I saw I'd won $2 million! It wasn't until I called the lottery and verified my prize that it started to sink in that this was really happening."

With his winnings, the man plans to travel and save the rest.

Legendary Wild Time players have won more than $34 million since the game launched in August 2025.