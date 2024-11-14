Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man turns losing scratch-off ticket into $100K second chance prize

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Stranger approaches students at bus stop, Detroit giving "vending" machines and more top stories
Stranger approaches students at bus stop, Detroit giving "vending" machines and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — A 59-year-old Livingston County man turned a losing scratch-off ticket into a $100,000 second chance prize by playing Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Extraordinaire second chance game. 

Edmund Bronikowski, of Fowlerville, won a $100,000 prize after being selected in a random drawing on Oct. 29. Bronikowski earned entries into the giveaway by scanning his non-winning $300,000,000 Extraordinaire tickets on the Michigan Lottery's app.

"I was on a conference call when I saw an email come through from the Michigan Lottery," said Bronikowski in a release. "When I opened the email and saw I won a $100,000 second chance prize, all I could say is: 'No way!' My wife used to tease me about scanning my non-winning tickets, but she's not laughing now!" 

Bronikowski plans to use his winnings to pay off bills and finish home projects while saving the rest. 

"I still don't believe this is real," Bronikowski said. "I have dreamt of being here for so long, and I can't believe it's really happening." 

The Michigan Lottery says every non-winning $300,000,000 Extraordinaire ticket is eligible for a second chance to win a $100,000 prize. Players can scan their non-winning tickets on the Michigan Lottery's app by May 2, 2025. 

Seven additional second chance drawings will be held, with each drawing awarding two $100,000 prizes. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.