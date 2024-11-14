Michigan man turns losing scratch-off ticket into $100K second chance prize

Stranger approaches students at bus stop, Detroit giving "vending" machines and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 59-year-old Livingston County man turned a losing scratch-off ticket into a $100,000 second chance prize by playing Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Extraordinaire second chance game.

Edmund Bronikowski, of Fowlerville, won a $100,000 prize after being selected in a random drawing on Oct. 29. Bronikowski earned entries into the giveaway by scanning his non-winning $300,000,000 Extraordinaire tickets on the Michigan Lottery's app.

"I was on a conference call when I saw an email come through from the Michigan Lottery," said Bronikowski in a release. "When I opened the email and saw I won a $100,000 second chance prize, all I could say is: 'No way!' My wife used to tease me about scanning my non-winning tickets, but she's not laughing now!"

Bronikowski plans to use his winnings to pay off bills and finish home projects while saving the rest.

"I still don't believe this is real," Bronikowski said. "I have dreamt of being here for so long, and I can't believe it's really happening."

The Michigan Lottery says every non-winning $300,000,000 Extraordinaire ticket is eligible for a second chance to win a $100,000 prize. Players can scan their non-winning tickets on the Michigan Lottery's app by May 2, 2025.

Seven additional second chance drawings will be held, with each drawing awarding two $100,000 prizes.