Michigan man sentenced for robbing multiple CVS Pharmacy stores for prescription drugs

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for stealing prescription pills from multiple CVS Pharmacy stores.

Federal officials say Kristopher Kukola, 39, robbed three pharmacies in Van Buren Township, Saline and Maline between May 2022 and July 2022. Kukola would demand prescription drugs while brandishing what appeared to be a gun and ordered workers to lie on the ground.

Kukola first robbed the pharmacy in Van Buren Township on May 24, 2022. Officials say he told the worker that he was armed and showed the handle of what was believed to be a handgun.

He next robbed the store in Saline on June 2, 2022, where he gave the workers a list of medications. He returned to the Van Buren Township store on June 8, demanding that the workers "put everything on the list in the bag, or I will start shooting. I have a gun," according to a news release.

On July 7, 2022, Kukola attempted to rob the Maline pharmacy when the worker gave him a decoy pill bottle with a GPS tracker. Authorities arrested Kukola with the help of the tracker.

"Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to addressing violent crime and protecting our community from the dangerous diversion of prescription drugs," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. " No one should have to fear for their lives because they work in a pharmacy, and I commend the quick thinking of the pharmacy employee in giving the defendant the decoy pill bottle that ultimately led to his arrest."