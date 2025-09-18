Michigan man sentenced to nearly 20 years for producing and receiving child pornography

Detroit mayor reacts to Vance's remarks, Nearly 100 shots fired at motorcycle club, other top stories

A Michigan man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for producing and receiving child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors began investigating Thomas Encil Black, 28, of Brownstown, in 2023 after a man found nude photos of an adult male on his 13-year-old daughter's phone. That incident was reported to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which then was able to identify Blake.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Blake's home in 2024 and uncovered more than 8,000 photos and 6,000 videos of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. When confronted, Blake admitted to downloading and sharing the photos and videos on social media.

Federal investigators also uncovered inappropriate photos and videos on Blake's phone of children he babysat.

"This wicked man produced the vilest materials. He committed appalling crimes against little children that were entrusted to his care. And then he was ensnared by the work of his hands. We are thankful for the justice that was delivered through this court," said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon in a statement.

Blake received a 228-month sentence (19 years) for the production of child pornography, as well as 60 months (five years) for receiving material. The sentences will run concurrently, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"We will hold sexual predators accountable for the torment they inflict on innocent children," said Matthew Stentz, acting Special Agent in Charge for HSI Detroit. "Our HSI special agents will continue to investigate crimes of exploitation in collaboration with our law enforcement partners. We are working everyday toward justice for the victims and survivors of these crimes wherever they may be."