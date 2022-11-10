Michigan man sentenced for leaving pipe bombs at cellphone stores in extortion plot

(CBS DETROIT) - A northern Michigan man is sentenced to 75 months for placing pipe bombs outside of cellphone stores in a $5 million extortion plot.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, John Douglas Allen, 76, pleaded guilty to extortion by wrongful use of force, violence and fear, and two counts of attempted destruction of a building using an explosive device.

Allen also pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunication providers at cell towers in the Upper Peninsula.

Federal officials say Allen admitted to placing a U.S. Postal Service box outside of an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie. He also placed a similar box outside of a Verizon store in Cheboygan. The boxes had black tape and wire coming out of them.

An investigation into the boxes as well as video footage from the stores and nearby businesses determined that Allen was the person who left them. Authorities determined the boxes contained IEDs, commonly known as pipe bombs, and sharpnel.

Federal officials say Allen claimed he was motivated by "immoral content being spread on the internet and cellphones."

"This defendant sought to use terror, threats, and bombs to scare ordinary people going about their business," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "We will not tolerate individuals who use fear to try to line their own pockets."