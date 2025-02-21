Watch CBS News
Michigan man sentenced for embezzling $400,000 from family trust

By Joseph Buczek

A Michigan man found guilty of embezzling at least $400,000 from a family trust over five years has been sentenced to prison.

David White, 68, of Union City, was sentenced Thursday to 4 to 20 years in prison after being found guilty by an Oakland County jury in November 2024.

In 2014, upon his father's death, White was named a co-trustee of the trust. Though White's father left several adult children behind, officials say the trust's assets were not distributed to multiple beneficiaries because of ongoing litigation. White reportedly controlled the expenses, income and access to the financial records of his father's trust.

White was removed as a co-trustee in 2019 after officials said he failed to comply with court orders and disclose financial accountings for the trust. An investigation by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office revealed that he embezzled $400,000 from the trust between 2014 and 2019.

White was found guilty of one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, two counts of embezzlement by an agent/trustee of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000, one count of embezzlement by an agent/trustee of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and six counts of failing to file taxes.

"I am grateful to the prosecutors in my office for their diligent work and the family member who brought this case to our attention during our Elder Abuse Listening Tour, ultimately leading to charges being issued," said Nessel in a news release. "The estates of departed loved ones deserve to be managed with respect, and my office will continue to hold accountable those who abuse this trust."

A restitution hearing is scheduled for May 9.

