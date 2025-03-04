Michigan man sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography

Tariffs begin today against Canada and Mexico; joint session of Congress tonight; and more top stori

A Michigan man was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography online.

Ethan Eversman, 25, of Ionia, was accused of requesting explicit videos from a 15-year-old in New York and sharing the videos with another person, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Officials say Eversman was a corrections officer with the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative aiming to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

"Today's sentencing of Ethan Eversman, a former Corrections Deputy, reinforces the FBI's unwavering commitment to enforcing the highest standards of integrity in law enforcement," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan. Members from the FBI's Lansing Resident Agency, in collaboration with our law enforcement partners at the Michigan State Police, worked tirelessly throughout this investigation, in an effort to halt Mr. Eversman's predatory actions. I also want to express my gratitude to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Michigan for their vital role in ensuring this child predator faces justice."