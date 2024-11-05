Watch CBS News
Michigan man sentenced up to 40 years for sexually abusing child

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 59-year-old Bellaire man was sentenced to 17 to 40 years in prison after pleading no contest to repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over several years. 

John Hendrickson pleaded no contest in August to four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Hendrickson was charged in January with eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor from 1999 to 2007 when the victim was between the ages of 9 and 15 years old. 

Officials allege that Hendrickson assaulted the child in a home and his vehicle in Leroy Township and the city of Allegan.

"Sexual assault is a heinous crime that leaves lasting scars," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "I'm grateful we were able to secure justice for the victim in this case without prolonging their suffering with a trial. The victim's courage in coming forward after years of abuse is truly inspiring. I want to assure all victims of sexual assault that my Department is committed to supporting survivors and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable, no matter how many years have passed." 

After completing his prison sentence, Hendrickson will be subject to a lifetime of electronic monitoring and sex offender registration. 

