Michigan man sentenced to 27 years in prison for fentanyl overdose death

A 39-year-old Kalamazoo man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose in 2022.

Antjuan Pierre Jackson was convicted by a federal jury in November 2024 on charges of distribution of fentanyl causing death and possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

According to officials, on Nov. 23, 2022, Jackson sold fentanyl to a victim who later died from an overdose caused by that fentanyl.

Less than three weeks later, investigators reportedly found Jackson with more than 80 grams of fentanyl in his home, as well as cash, a cellphone, a digital scale and packaging materials.

"Fentanyl continues to claim lives across Michigan and the United States," said Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge in a news release. "Defendants who sell this poison and kill people in the process must be brought to justice. My office is committed to disrupting the pipelines that distribute these deadly drugs in our communities."

At his sentencing, Jackson was called a career offender with two prison convictions for unarmed robbery.

"Every opioid overdose, especially overdose deaths, are tragic, and it is a shame that Antjuan Jackson chose to be a part of dealing these types of lethal drugs, said Sergeant Brian Cake of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. "The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team hopes that this sentence serves as a deterrent for others continuing this criminal activity."

Following his release from prison, Jackson will serve four years of supervised release and is required to pay a $2,000 fine.