Michigan man convicted of selling fentanyl that led to overdose death

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 39-year-old Kalamazoo man was convicted by a federal jury this week of selling fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose in 2022.

Antjuan Pierre Jackson was found guilty of the distribution of fentanyl causing death and possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

According to officials, on Nov. 23, 2022, Jackson sold fentanyl to a victim who later died from an overdose caused by that fentanyl.

Less than three weeks later, investigators reportedly found Jackson with more than 80 grams of fentanyl in his home, as well as cash, a cellphone, a digital scale and packaging materials.

"Illicit street drugs claim more lives across Michigan and the United States than ever before," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement. "Only a speck of fentanyl can kill. And because drug suppliers are mixing fentanyl into almost every illicit drug, users may not even realize they're taking a lethal dose of fentanyl that will leave them dead in minutes. My office is committed to disrupting the pipelines that distribute these poisons in our communities."

Jackson will be sentenced on Feb. 27, 2025.