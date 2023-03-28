Michigan man pleads guilty to fatal south Minneapolis shooting

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 28, 2023 WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 28, 2023 01:38

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 20-year-old from Michigan pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting two people during a drug deal in south Minneapolis last year.

Deaje Mayfield, of Flint, Michigan, pled guilty to one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. As part of his plea, Mayfield agreed to more than 41 years in prison.

According to charging documents, on the evening of April 6, 2022, police found a man and woman, both with multiple gunshot wounds, in a south Minneapolis apartment. The woman survived the shooting but lives with significant impairments. The man, 34-year-old Nate Banks, of Detriot Lakes, died.

A camera captured the incident, showing the two victims entering the apartment. Banks is seen talking with a drug dealer, and the two get into a heated discussion.

Mayfield steps behind Banks and shoots him, the video shows. After Banks fell to the ground, Mayfield shot him several more times, according to the complaint.

The woman tried to leave the apartment, but Mayfield prevented her before shooting her multiple times.

After the shooting, Mayfield fled to Michigan. Police later apprehended him and extradited him to Minnesota to face charges.

Mayfield's sentencing is scheduled for May 4 at 9 a.m.