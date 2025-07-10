Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan man pleads guilty in online refund scheme case

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

A Michigan man pleaded guilty to his alleged involvement in a years-long online refund scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Mubasher Riaz, of Ypsilanti, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say Riaz was involved in the scheme from July 2017 until November 2023, when he was arrested. His brother, Muzzammil Riaz, also pleaded guilty in the case. 

According to the Attorney's Office, both brothers admitted to buying items online, including cellphones, tablets and clothes and electronic doorbells, and then submitted fraudulent refund claims. Federal prosecutors say the brothers used fake identities, private networks and different devices to purchase the items.

Prosecutors say that instead of returning the items, the brothers would ship counterfeit items that matched the weight of the products. Officials say Mubasher Riaz would then sell the products for profit.

Prosecutors say the FBI uncovered the scheme while investigating Mubasher Riaz for sexual exploitation of children. During a search warrant, federal agents recovered more than 40 cellphones and 30 tablets with labels of different identities, totaling a $400,000 loss to online vendors.

Investigators believe there are other victims of the scheme. Anyone who believes they were victims is asked to contact the FBI online.

