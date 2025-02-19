Watch CBS News
Michigan man plays same lottery numbers for 4 years, wins $1.3 million Lotto 47 jackpot

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A 54-year-old Wayne County man who played the same set of lottery numbers for four years won a $1.3 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers in the Jan. 8 drawing: 04-08-17-28-36-43.

The lucky winner purchased his ticket at Mac's II Inc., located at 22399 Northline Road in Taylor.

"I have played this set of numbers for four years," said the winner in a news release. "I scanned my ticket on the Lottery app and saw the confetti fly and thought, 'This is a dream come true!' Winning is a great feeling and gives me and my family financial freedom."

The man elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $901,000. He plans to take an extended family vacation and pay his bills.

"The Lotto 47 game was incredibly lucky for players last year, with eight players winning the game's jackpot," said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. "It looks like that luck is continuing into 2025! Congratulations to the lucky player and his family on their big win!"

Each Lotto 47 play costs $1. Players pick six numbers from 1 to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot that starts at $1 million and grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play can be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in nightly Double Play drawings.

Lotto 47 drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m.

