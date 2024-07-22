Watch CBS News
Michigan man killed after thrown from motorcycle into traffic sign during crash

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 39-year-old Oakland County man was killed in a motorcycle accident over the weekend, officials said. 

The incident happened at 2:42 a.m. on Saturday on Woodward Avenue at Osman Street in Pontiac.

Authorities say the Waterford Township man was traveling north on Woodward Avenue while operating a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The man failed to negotiate a curve, and the motorcycle left the roadway. He was then thrown from the motorcycle and struck a traffic sign. 

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The man allegedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. 

In addition, it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in this crash. 

The man's identity is being withheld pending next of kin, authorities said.

