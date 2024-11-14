Watch CBS News
Michigan man killed while helping friend change flat tire on I-75

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) — A 22-year-old Saginaw man died from his injuries after being hit by a vehicle while helping his friend change a flat tire along I-75 Tuesday night. 

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday on southbound I-75 near Baker Road. 

The 22-year-old man had driven to the scene to assist his friend in changing a flat tire when an 80-year-old Bay City man driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck struck two vehicles and the man, who was between the vehicles while changing the tire, police say. 

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries. 

Troopers did not say if the 80-year-old driver will face charges. An investigation is ongoing. 

The MSP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, MSP Aviation, Bridgeport Fire and Police Departments, Buena Vista Police Department and MMR assisted MSP on the scene.

