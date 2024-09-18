Metro Detroit man honored after thwarting attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old girl

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Sterling Heights City Council and Sterling Heights Police Department recognized local hero Scott VanLuven on Tuesday night for preventing an attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl in August.

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor, alongside council members, presented VanLuven with the Nice Neighbor Award.

"He won't say he is a hero," Mayor Taylor told the standing-room-only crowd. "But that's exactly what a hero would do."

The incident occurred on Aug. 13 when a suspect attempted to abduct a seven-year-old girl from her bicycle at Clinton River North Park. When the suspect tried to drive away with the girl, her aunt, Alecia Swejkoski, quickly ran toward the driver's side window. Swejkoski then reached in and grabbed the steering wheel to prevent him from leaving. The suspect allegedly intentionally drove forward and backward multiple times to try to shake Swejkoski from the vehicle. Swejkoski's son then attempted to block the suspect's vehicle, at which time he was struck by the car.

The Sterling Heights Police Department honored Swejkoski, her son and her niece for the bravery they exhibited during what they say was one of the scariest moments of their lives.

"It was nice to be honored. But it's not something you ever want to be honored for," Swejkoski said.

Coryne Childers, the mother of the young girl who was the target of the attempted kidnapping, added how hard the last month has been for the family.

"Our normal was stolen from us that day," Childers said. "My sunshine, my happiness was stolen from me. And it's not ever going to be 'normal' again."

Both women credit VanLuven for saving their families' lives that day. They also thanked Sterling Heights' Citizens on Patrol (COP), a volunteer civilian group that helps serve as the eyes and ears for the police department, of which VanLuven is a member.

"Things could've been totally different," Swejkoski said. "I'm just grateful that he was there."

Council also took time to acknowledge COP's for their tireless work to keep Sterling Heights safe.

"Sterling Heights is safer because of this group of volunteers," said councilwoman Maria G. Schmidt. "Scott, Sterling Heights is a better place with you."

Swejkoski and Childers said their family is too afraid to go back to any of the parks in Sterling Heights. They also said they're in therapy and adjusting to life after the attack. They also gave stark warnings to parents everywhere about safety.

"No kid can go out alone anymore," Childers said. "Look what happened with her aunt there. Imagine a child on their own. We just want everybody to be aware at this point."

"Everybody has to stay alert," VanLuven added. "Watch your back. Watch from side to side and see what's going on. You have to watch and always stay alert."