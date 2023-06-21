Michigan man facing prison time for possessing three pipe bombs

(CBS DETROIT) - A 56-year-old Michigan man is facing up to 10 years in prison for possessing three pipe bombs, officials said.

On Tuesday, June 20, Terrence Wayne Vanochten pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered destructive device in violation of 26 U.S.C. § 5861(d).

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, deputies with the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office received reports that Vanochten was firing a semiautomatic weapon from his home.

When deputies arrived at this home and found what appeared to be a fully automatic rifle, a search warrant was obtained, and they found three pipe bombs in an ammunition can.

"The bombs were constructed from sections of metal pipe with screwed-on metal end caps," according to the U.S. attorney's office. "One end of each bomb was drilled to allow the insertion of fuse cord, a length of which Vanochten kept in the ammunition can with the bombs. When subjected to laboratory testing, the powder and fuses rapidly burned as designed. If detonated, the devices could kill, maim, or injure people through the projection of shrapnel."

As part of the plea agreement, Vanochten must forfeit the pipe bombs and the projectile launcher attached to one of his rifles. Officials say the launcher was also considered an unregistered destructive device.

In addition, he cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition again.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

"Today's plea agreement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protect the public from people who unlawfully possess destructive devices," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "Vanochten possessed these pipe bombs in clear violation of federal law, and I am grateful to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office for their careful work."