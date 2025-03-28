Michigan man faces new charges of stalking Attorney General Dana Nessel, her wife

A Jackson man is facing new charges in connection with stalking Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and her wife, Plymouth City Commissioner Alanna Maguire.

Christopher Dean Baldwin, 42, was previously charged in March 2024 with two counts of misdemeanor stalking in connection with stalking Nessel and Maguire.

Prosecutors allege that on March 5, 2024, Baldwin went to Nessel's family home in Plymouth, rang the doorbell and sat on the front porch. Police were called, and Baldwin was arrested. Baldwin reportedly tried to contact Nessel before the incident.

Baldwin allegedly went to a Plymouth City Commission meeting on March 4, where Maguire was present.

On March 20, 2025, Baldwin's case was dismissed after he was found to be incompetent to stand trial.

"Because this is a 12-month offense, MCL 330.2044, requires that if Baldwin remains incompetent for 4 months (1/3 of the maximum), the case must be dismissed until, and if, he regains competency," said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in a statement. "He has been found incompetent for four months. He is now under the jurisdiction of Wayne County Third Circuit Court Probate Division and is housed in a secure facility. If he regains competence, the criminal case will be reinstated."

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Baldwin has continued to harass Nessel and Maguire.

On Feb. 27, 2025, Baldwin reportedly used Nessel and Maguire's home address and Nessel's phone number without permission to receive court documents from the 12th District Court in Jackson.

"We are alleging once again that the defendant in this case continues to harass our State Attorney General and her wife. This is criminal behavior and cannot be tolerated," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

He was arraigned Thursday on two counts of aggravated stalking and given a $200,000 bond. He must wear a GPS tether if released.

Baldwin is back in court on April 4 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is set for April 11.