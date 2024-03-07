Michigan man accused of stalking Attorney General Dana Nessel and her wife Alanna Maguire

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is charged in connection with the alleged stalking of state Attorney General Dana Nessel and her wife, Plymouth City Commissioner Alanna Maguire.

Christopher Dean Baldwin, 40, of Flushing, is charged with two counts of stalking. He was arraigned in the 35th District Court and received a $100,000 (10%) bond. He must not have contact with Nessel or Maguire, no controlled substances or alcohol and surrender all guns.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Baldwin allegedly went to the Plymouth City Commission meeting on March 4, where Maguire was present.

A day later, on March 5, he went to Nessel's family home in Plymouth, ringing the doorbell and sitting on the front porch. Police were called to the home and arrested Baldwin. He allegedly tried to contact Nessel prior to the incident.

"The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will always take any and all threats against public officials very seriously. This simply will not be tolerated. Unfortunately, in today's climate threats to elected and other officials have become normalized. Not by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, ever," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 15.