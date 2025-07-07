Michigan man extradited from California sentenced for sexually assaulting minors

An Upper Peninsula man who was extradited from California has been sentenced to prison for the alleged sexual assaults of two minors in Michigan.

Trentin McWilliams, 23, of Norway, was arraigned in September 2024 on seven felonies related to alleged sexual assaults that occurred in 2018 and 2022.

McWilliams was extradited from California last September with funding from Operation Survivor Justice — a partnership between the Michigan Attorney General's Office, local county prosecutors and U.S. Marshals to locate and return people to the state with outstanding sexual assault warrants.

The 23-year-old pleaded no contest in May to second-degree criminal sexual conduct for the alleged sexual assault of a child at a relative's home in 2018. He pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl in a vehicle in October 2022, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

"This Operation Survivor Justice conviction is a powerful example of what this partnership can accomplish," said Nessel when McWilliams pleaded. "Through our work with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Dickinson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, we were able to deliver accountability and a measure of justice to the two courageous individuals who came forward."

McWilliams was sentenced Monday to 8 to 15 years in prison. Following his release, McWilliams is subject to electronic monitoring and sex offender registration.