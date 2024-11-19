Michigan man extradited from California heads to trial for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

Michigan House passes bills restricting guns at polling places and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — An Upper Peninsula man who was extradited from California will stand trial for allegedly sexually assaulting two minors.

Trentin McWilliams, 23, of Norway, was arraigned in September on seven felonies related to alleged sexual assaults that occurred in 2018 and 2022. McWilliams was bound over for trial in Dickinson County last Friday.

In July, the Michigan Attorney General's Office charged McWilliams with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes after being accused of sexually assaulting a child at a relative's home in 2018.

The Dickinson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office also charged McWilliams in February with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a vehicle in October 2022.

McWilliams was extradited from California in September with funding from Operation Survivor Justice — a partnership between the Michigan Attorney General's Office, local county prosecutors and U.S. Marshals to locate and return people to the state with outstanding sexual assault warrants.

"Operation Survivor Justice is already having a profound impact across Michigan and the nation," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Through our partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service, we've successfully ensured a number of individuals accused of sexual assault are facing justice in court."