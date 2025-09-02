Michigan man plans for early retirement after winning $2M on scratch-off ticket

Two found dead in Hazel Park; Powerball jackpot grows; and more top stories

A St. Joseph County, Michigan, man is planning for an early retirement after winning a $2 million top prize playing the Michigan Lottery's $2,000,000 Lucky instant game.

The 66-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Lightning Quick Gas N Go #11, located at 1560 East Chicago Road in Sturgis, Michigan.

"I typically only play $5 and $10 tickets, but $2,000,000 Lucky was one of the newer games at the store I usually go to, so I gave it a try," said the player in a statement. "Game five was the last part of the ticket I scratched, so when I revealed the first '$2MIL' symbol I thought: 'Well this ticket is a loser,' because I never thought I'd actually win the $2 million top prize.

"When I scratched off the second '$2MIL' symbol I went back into the store and had the worker scan it. He handed me a slip that said to file a claim at the Lottery office and that's when I knew I just won $2 million!"

The man elected to receive his prize as a $1.3 million lump sum payment. With his winnings, the man plans to travel and retire early.

"Although I'm still trying to wrap my head around winning $2 million, it's nice to know my wife and I will now be able to retire earlier than we planned," the man said.

Since the game first launched in May, players have won more than $27 million playing $2,000,000 Lucky, according to the Michigan Lottery. Every $20 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $20 to $2 million. According to lottery officials, there are still more than $77 million in prizes available, including a pair of $2 million prizes.