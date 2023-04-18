Michigan man charged with attempted murder of sheriff's deputy

(CBS DETROIT) - A Northern Michigan man has been charged with attempted murder after he fired shots at a sheriff's deputy last week.

Keith Kelly Howard, 56, of Lewiston, was arraigned on one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of a felony weapons charge and one count of fleeing and eluding.

In the early morning on Thursday, April 13, a deputy with the Montmorency County Sheriff's Office tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, Howard, fled and a short pursuit happened.

Police say Howard's vehicle became disabled, and he fled on foot. As he ran away, he turned and fired several shots at the deputy.

An investigation led authorities to an address on County Road 491. State police set up a perimeter and negotiated with Howard. According to police, he surrendered at about 7:20 a.m.

Howard was arraigned on April 17 and given a $500,000 bond.

He is expected to appear in court again on May 5.