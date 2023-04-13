Watch CBS News
Michigan man fires several rounds at authorities before barricading self in home

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

LEWISTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An attempted traffic stop led to a 56-year-old Lewiston man firing rounds at a deputy and barricading himself inside a home early Thursday morning in Montmorency County. 

A Montmorency County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Lewiston and the 56-year-old driver drove off and a short pursuit occurred. 

State police say the man's vehicle became disabled and the driver started to run away. As he was running, he turned and fired an unknown number of rounds at the deputy. 

Deputies from the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office, troopers from the MSP Alpena and Gaylord Posts, MSP Canine Teams, MSP Emergency Support Team (EST) and the MSP Aviation Unit responded to the scene to assist.

According to state police, the investigation led authorities to a residence on County Road 491. 

They set up a perimeter and negotiated with the suspect. Police say the man surrendered at about 7:20 a.m.

No one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

In addition, the Johannesburg-Lewiston area schools were closed as a precaution. 

First published on April 13, 2023 / 12:09 PM

