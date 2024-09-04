Michigan man charged after family dispute leads to stabbing in St. Clair County, officials say

Oakland University, staff union OK tentative deal, DMC faces suit over sex assaults and more stories

Oakland University, staff union OK tentative deal, DMC faces suit over sex assaults and more stories

Oakland University, staff union OK tentative deal, DMC faces suit over sex assaults and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Southeast Michigan man who allegedly stabbed a family member during a domestic dispute has been charged, police said.

Brent Durrant, 33, was arraigned Tuesday on the charge of assault with intent to murder. He was given a $250,000 bond.

Brent Durrant St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

At around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, the St. Clair County deputies responded to a residence in the 4000 block of Parker Road in Fort Gratiot Township after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found a 56-year-old man with stab wounds and a 55-year-old woman with cuts to her hand. The suspect, identified as Durrant, is a family member of the victims, according to the sheriff's office.

Durrant left the residence, and after an extensive search, deputies couldn't immediately locate Durrant. He was found and taken into custody without incident on Aug. 31.