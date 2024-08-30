Suspect sought in Southeast Michigan stabbing that stemmed from family dispute

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A suspect is being sought following an attack involving family members in Southeast Michigan, in which a man was left with stab wounds and a woman with cuts to her hand.

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Clair County deputies and fire officials responded to a home in the 4000 block of Parker Road in Fort Gratiot Township after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and a 55-year-old woman with cuts to her hand. Both are residents of the home.

Authorities learned that the suspect, who they identified as 33-year-old Brent Durrant, is a family member of the victims.

Brent Durrant St. Clair County Sheriff's Office

An extensive search ensued after the incident, but authorities could not locate Durrant.

Durrant was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and brown pants. The sheriff's office believes he may still be armed with the knife.

If anyone sees Durrant, police say they should not engage with him and instead call 911.