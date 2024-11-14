76-year-old man stabbed, assaulted while walking in Sterling Heights, police say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 76-year-old man is recovering after a suspect allegedly assaulted and stabbed him with a knife while he was taking his daily walk, according to police.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday on Riverland Drive, east of Van Dyke Avenue near the Clinton River in Sterling Heights.

Riverland Drive just east of Van Dyke Avenue near the Clinton River in Sterling Heights. CBS News Detroit

Linda Lucia says she was driving by when she saw the attack and heard the older gentleman yelling for help.

"He just kept profusely hitting him. I mean, he had both of his hands completely around the older gentleman's throat," said Lucia.

Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Defrim Lazaj from Shelby Township, followed the victim for miles before approaching him from behind.

Pictured is suspect 31-year-old Defrim Lazaj from Shelby Township. Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities say the attack was unprovoked and Lazaj allegedly made strange remarks leading up to the incident.

"The suspect ended up attacking our victim for no reason. Ended up attacking him with a knife," said Sterling Heights Police Capt. Mario Bastianelli.

While the victim defended himself, witnesses like Lucia, called 911. Within minutes, officers arrived. The suspect ran off but was quickly caught by police.

Lucia says she wishes she could have done more for the 76-year-old but is relieved she was there to intervene.

Witness Linda Lucia speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio about the incident. CBS Detroit

"He just kept saying thank you, thank you, God bless you, and it was just sad all the way around. I really hope he's ok and I hope he knows that there are good people out there still willing to help," Lucia said.

Lazaj is charged with assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison. He's also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony carrying up to four years. He's currently lodged at the Macomb County jail on a $500,000 cash bond. If released, Lazaj must wear a GPS tether and have no contact with the victim.

"Our senior citizens deserve to feel safe and secure in their communities, and attacks like this are absolutely intolerable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "This was a brutal, senseless act targeting one of our elderly residents. Protecting seniors is a top priority for my office, and we are committed to seeking justice for this victim and ensuring that those who harm our elders face the full consequences of the law."

As for the victim, police say he did suffer injuries to his face and was stabbed by a knife. He did go to the hospital and is expected to recover.