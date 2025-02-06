Michigan man arrested after abused puppy found with multiple bone fractures, officials say

Detroit woman charged with killing her son, more snow headed our way and more top stories

Detroit woman charged with killing her son, more snow headed our way and more top stories

Detroit woman charged with killing her son, more snow headed our way and more top stories

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was arrested Monday after he could be seen inside a parked camper van striking a puppy repeatedly, causing serious injuries to the animal, officials said.

Corbin Miller, 25, of Manistee, is now in the Macomb County Jail. He has been charged with one count of animals-killing/torture, a four-year felony; and two counts of police officer-assault/resist/obstructing, each of them a two-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported.

Corbin Miller Macomb County Sheriff's Office

The puppy injured in the assault was a female, 3-month-old German pointer mix named Maeby.

Authorities got a call about 11:27 a.m. Monday, reporting that someone was using a cylindrical item to strike an animal inside a camper van near a fast-food restaurant on Hall Road. Macomb County Animal Control arrived on the scene, followed soon by deputies.

But the suspect "refused to comply with deputy requests to roll down his window, exit the vehicle or let Animal Control tend to the puppy," the press release said.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office

Deputies eventually were able to get inside the camper van.

The man inside the van "remained uncooperative," the report said, and he was taken into custody.

The puppy had visible injuries to a leg and was yelping when picked up. Macomb County Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo reported that the puppy had fractures to its skull, pelvic girdle and femur. But the animal was in good spirits by Thursday morning, with veterinary surgery expected.

An arraignment hearing on the charges took place Wednesday at Macomb County 41A District Court in Shelby.