Michigan man arraigned after DNR discovers 85 abused, abandoned animals

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is facing animal cruelty charges after Michigan DNR conservation officers found 85 animals that were allegedly abused and abandoned on his property.

Scott Allen Thompson, 56, of Hawks, was arraigned Friday in a Montmorency County court on four charges, including two misdemeanors for the improper burial of dead animals (each punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to $500 in fines), one misdemeanor of animal cruelty (punishable by up to 93 days in jail with up to $1,000 in fines and up to 200 hours of community service) and one felony of failing to provide animals with adequate care (punishable by up to seven years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines and community service).

Thompson pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to the DNR, in June, conservation officers served a search warrant regarding a dead horse at Thompson's 50-acre family property in Atlanta. Officers allegedly found 10 dead animals, including four geese, two chickens, and a horse, pig, quail and rabbit.

Thompson was told to properly bury the horse, while the other nine animals were sent to a Michigan State University veterinary lab, where it was determined that the animals died of starvation and dehydration.

When officers returned to the property on July 23, they allegedly found several animals starving and living in poor conditions with no water.

"This is a rare situation for the DNR to get involved in, as domestic animal complaints and investigations are not our primary responsibility or focus. However, there were no other resources available," said Chief Jason Haines of the DNR's Law Enforcement Division. "This is a very large-scale animal abuse case, and something had to be done."

In all, officers seized 75 animals from the property, including 14 geese, 14 sheep, eight chickens and piglets, seven pigs and horses, four dogs and mini cows, three turtles, two goats and cats, one turkey and a rabbit. The animals were placed in proper care and facilities.

Thompson was arrested on July 18. He remains out on bond and is due back in court on Aug. 16.

The DNR is actively seeking a second suspect in the case.