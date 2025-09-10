Michigan man accused of pulling 75-year-old neighbor off lawnmower, assaulting him

Charges expected in Canton woman's death; reward on vandalism to Warren mosque; other top stories

A Macomb County man is accused of pulling his 75-year-old neighbor off a lawnmower and then assaulting him and his wife.

Kurt Studing, 66, of Clinton Township, was arraigned Monday on charges of assault with intent to murder, a felony that has a penalty of up to life in prison, and assault or assault and battery, which is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 93 days in jail.

The alleged incident happened on Sept. 6 in Clinton Township.

Macomb County prosecutors accuse Studing of pulling his neighbor off a riding lawnmower and then kicking and punching the man. Authorities say when the man's 67-year-old wife attempted to intervene, Studing pushed her to the ground several times.

Another neighbor witnessed the incident and called the police.

The man needed hospital care, and his wife also needed medical attention, prosecutors said.

Studing was given a $500,000 bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether.

"The alleged attack on a vulnerable elderly neighbor is deeply disturbing," Lucido said. "Violence can never be justified. Our office will work tirelessly to ensure accountability and to protect the safety and dignity of every member of our community—especially our seniors, who deserve to feel secure in their own homes."